WhatsApp: how to reply to messages while driving and without touching the phone | Androidcar | CarPlay | WASAP | WSP | WP | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

With all the senses at the wheel. One of the problems of WhatsApp is that many drivers believe they have the ability to drive and text at the same time. There are those who do not know a simple trick to avoid handling the smartphone while you are on wheels, something that can end up being an accident.

Since both hands must always be on the helm, the goal is to be able to manage messages and notifications remotely and through voice commands. Per se, WhatsApp It does not have these functions, but you can use a simple Android application. If you have an iPhone, you should not download anything when you have the iOS 13 operating system.

The app in question is Android Auto, which is not compatible with all models. If you have an iPhone, the system must have the functions of the CarPlay.

Once the application has been downloaded, the user must connect the mobile to the car via the USB cable and a control panel will appear on the smart screen. When the vehicle is parked, you can read and reply to messages through the app in the same way as with the phone.

The detail is that you will not be able to do much when the vehicle is in motion and you cannot use your hands. The solution comes with virtual assistants Siri and Google to read the WhatsAppas well as answer each message or schedule a call for better communication with your contacts.

What is ghost mode?

It is not exactly a configuration that you can access in the app, but it is about different changes in your profile to avoid being bothered or easily found. Here we share the steps.

Change your profile picture when you want them not to talk to you.

Change your status to “Do Not Disturb” or “Busy”.

Hide your name or give yourself a nickname. One way to be completely hidden is to use a blank character in the name, just copy and paste the following blank character (ㅤ). If you can’t go to following link .

. Enter the configuration options and select that nobody can see your last connection and deactivate the double blue check. If you don’t know how to do it, we’ll explain it to you in the next note.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y spreader. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.