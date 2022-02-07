While Martino ignores him, what Mourinho said about Johan Vásquez in Italy

José Mourinho showers Johan Vásquez with praise

February 05, 2022 11:35 a.m.

the portuguese coach Jose Mourinho gave his impressions after the draw between AS Roma and Genoa, the team where the Mexican plays John Vasquez. The Special One spoke of the tactical work of the defender who on this occasion played as a left back.

Jose Mourinho he came out annoyed by the annulment of a goal at the last minute where he was the protagonist John Vasquez who was fouled on offense and therefore the VAR ruled the nullity.

Already in the party, Mourinho assured that the good work of the bands of Genoa made his players go offline. It is worth remembering that the new strategist of the Italian team Alexander Blessin decided to use John Vasquez as a left side.

What did José Mourinho say about Johan Vásquez’s game?

“It is difficult to play against a team like this (Genoa). We tried to spread the game down the wings, but every time the ball got to Maitland-Niles and Karsdorp, there was no depth, the players were isolated”, commented Mourinho for DAZN.

