Why didn’t fuels rise more?

After the complaints in the social networks after it was announced that during the week of February 4 to 11 the prices of the fuels would suffer an increase of between RD$1.00 and RD$5.00, the director of Government Strategy and Communication, Homer Figueroareacted and explained that the increase in fuel prices would have been greater if the government does not intercede

Through the social network Twitter, Homer Figueroa explained “what would have happened if he government does not allocate 500 million to avoid increases in the prices of fuels”.

With a gallery of images, the spokesman for the government graphed “what should have increased” versus “what increased”, referring to the new increase in fuels.

In the case of regular gasoline, Homer Figueroa explained that without the intervention of the government it would have increased RD$23 and not RD$4 as the Ministry of Industry and Commerce ordered yesterday.

Premium gasoline would have increased by RD$16 and not the RD$4 increase that it presented.

While for optimal diesel, Figueroa explained that an increase of RD$23 and not RD$4 would be reflected as of this Friday, and in the case of regulated diesel it would be RD$36 and not RD$5.

Immediately it was reported about the rise in fuels, the name of the Minister of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs, Ito Bisonó, became a trend on Twitter. The tag also went viral.fuels“.

