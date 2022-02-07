Why have so many inches of rain fallen on Puerto Rico?

In towns like Dorado and Toa Baja, more than 12 inches of rain have fallen causing major flooding, but what is happening and what has caused these downpours?

This weekend’s rains have been caused by the interaction in the region between a cold front and a trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere, explained the meteorologist Ian Colon Paganfrom the National Meteorological Service (SNM) in San Juan.

Meteorologists were already expecting the arrival of the cold front. However, although these types of systems usually pass through Puerto Rico, they bring the rains and then withdraw; this time it was different.

“The cold front has moved very little these days”indicated the expert.

The humidity produced by the system combined with the trough —an area of ​​low pressure— which continues to cause heavy rains in the country.

In the Juana Matos neighborhood, Mayor Julio Alicea estimated that between 60% and 65% of the houses were flooded, in a community of some 400 households. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Alicea announced that, during this afternoon, she would be signing a municipal executive order, declaring a state of emergency and a disaster area. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The audacity experienced by the residents of the Juana Matos community has awakened the memory of a still recent nightmare: Hurricane Maria. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

“We are going through a very strong situation, we are experiencing something that happened four years ago with Hurricane Maria,” said José Serrano, a 26-year-old man born and raised there. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

In Cataño, the municipality enabled the shelter this morning where there was already a family of two people, and three additional individuals, while the rescue and orientation work continued in the Juana Matos neighborhood. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

This system has caused heavy rains and thunderstorms in areas of the north, center, northeast and east of Puerto Rico since last Thursday. However, today other areas of the country were affected, such as towns in the south and west.

The commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (Nmead), kid leashexplained this afternoon that there is a rain event for the southern and southeastern area of ​​the country, “like an imaginary line from Ceiba to Coamo.”

“So we will see more rain, now also in other municipalities”Held.

Colón Pagán, for his part, announced that the National Meteorological Service does not expect “many” changes in weather conditions for the remainder of Sunday.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected tonight.predicted the meteorologist.

Until now, a flash flood warning remains in effect for: Dorado, Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Vega Alta and Vega Baja (until 7:15 pm); Aguas Buenas, Bayamón, Cataño, Carolina, Guaynabo, San Juan and Trujillo Alto (until 7:45 pm); and San Lorenzo, Caguas and Gurabo (9:00 pm).

Meanwhile, there is a warning of urban flooding and small streams in Arroyo, Maunabo, Patillas and Yabucoa until 8:30 at night.

On the other hand, these bodies of water have flowed at high levels during the day: Fajardo River, in Fajardo; Grande creek in Trujillo Alto; Guayanes river in Yabucoa; Cayaguas River in San Lorenzo; Rio Grande de Patillas; La Plata river in Toa Alta, Toa Baja and Dorado; Bayamón River in Bayamón; Caguitas river in Caguas; Margarita creek in Guaynabo; Guadiana river in Naranjito; Blanco River in Naguabo and Grande de Loíza River in San Lorenzo.

What is expected for tomorrow?

And don’t put your umbrella away tomorrow, Monday, as a day similar to the ones we’ve already had this weekend is expected.

“It will be improving a little, but still, in the morning, there will be rains in the east and, in the afternoon, for the interior and west, with the possibility of thunderstorms”Colon Pagan said.

The meteorologist urged citizens to stay in their homes and, if not necessary, not to go out into the streets.

“Any period of moderate or heavy rain on already saturated soil can cause flooding”he pointed out.

It will not be until Tuesday that slightly drier conditions are expected in Puerto Rico.