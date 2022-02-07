Why we are in “the era of artificial islands”

Admin 3 hours ago World Leave a comment 32 Views

  • Richard Fisher and Javier Hirschfeld
  • BBC Future

An aerial view of The Palm Island ("The palm") in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

image source, Getty Images

Throughout history, humans have sought to create dry land within lakes, rivers, and oceans, which they could then populate. But the 21st century has brought a new ambition, and perhaps a touch of arrogance, to this effort.

We live in an “age of islands”, according to Alastair Bonnett, a social geographer at the University of Newcastle, UK. “New islands are being built in quantities Y to a scale never seen before“.

This new generation of islands is bolder, grander and potentially more harmful than anything erected our ancestorsBonnett writes in his book Elsewhere: A Journey Into Our Age Of Islands.

The geographer visited human-made islands around the world, exploring a variety of constructions.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

New record: This is the wettest February for the San Juan area

The large amount of rain recorded this weekend marked the current February as the wettest …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved