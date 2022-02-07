read transcript

Alejandro greets you.we discount how is heyork who was shot last night,but we’ll talk about thatahead.now we will talk about therestaurants and bars thatpopularized during thepandemic, these could havecome to stayannouncer: the owner of thisrestaurant in queen’s is frompay me a bill thatallowed him todrinking establishments andfood have those annexes inparking lots.how would it benefit you?not just me, that whole oneindustry; over 100,000New Yorkers have been ablebenefit to be able to workand bring money home.announcer: the mayor allowedcater to your gueststhese kiosks to calm thecrisis brought by the pandemic.we have done a very good jobbeautiful, because it is not only forrestaurants, but alsoIt’s for our community.we have built some cabinsvery pretty and we have it withheating in the part ofabove and at the bottom.announcer: the councilwomanaccount because it’s right nowthat you want to pass as law.everything happenedtemporarily.announcer: the owners ofbusinesses must follow someguidelines that are still being discussed. withoutHowever, this billhas the opposition of someof the neighborhoods of the fivecounties. why?sometimes they don’t pick up thetrash, they are in the middle thenpeople are dissatisfied.female announcer: this billwill be heard on Tuesday at the