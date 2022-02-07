Xiaomi will manufacture its smartphones in Argentina

Image : Xiaomi

The Argentine government has taken advantage of a trip by President Alberto Fernández to China to confirm the landing of Xiaomi in the country.

as anticipated ClarionXiaomi will make a millionaire investment in Argentina to be able to assemble its phones in Tierra del Fuego.

Argentina is a market practically monopolized by Samsung and Motorola, but last year Xiaomi began selling its first three imported models in the country. The Redmi Note 10s, the Redmi Note 10 5G and the Redmi Note 10 Pro can be purchased through the official Xiaomi store in Mercado Libre, as well as in the Frávega or Red Megatone stores.

Xiaomi, which has become the second smartphone manufacturer in the world, is in an ideal position for its expansion throughout Latin America after the caused fall of Huawei and the voluntary recall of LG.

With prices below 80,000 pesos, Argentine consumers will be able to access an even larger and probably more affordable catalog when the Chinese multinational starts manufacturing in the southern country.

Xiaomi would have trusted a company called Etercor (owned by Solnik), which has a factory in Tierra del Fuego. Etercor has 400 employees and manufactures products for HMD Global, the Chinese firm Nokia brand licensee. It also handles after-sales service.

Brands like Samsung assemble their phones in Tierra del Fuego, the southernmost province of Argentina, to benefit from important fiscal advantages. In recent decades, Tierra del Fuego has gone from being a practically uninhabited area to an important industrial center in the country.