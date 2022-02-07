Yanet García enjoys her stay in Yucatán. Paradisiacal!

Yanet García from Yucatán shows off how she enjoys a cenote

The famous ex weather girl Yanet García shared a fairly quiet moment during her stay in the city of Yucatán, managing to surprise her millions of followers with a flirty video.

The Monterrey model once again set fire to the famous Instagram social network by showing a ‘little taste’ of its content on onlyfans with a video.

And it is that on this occasion from a cenoteThe also actress was seen in the video with a suit full of transparencies and a set while she came out of the water, allowing to see how the drops trickled down her skin.

As seen in the video of just 13 seconds, Yanet gradually ended up shedding the clothes she was wearing until she ended up without any clothes in the water.

It is worth mentioning that the flirtatious video of the Monterrey native already exceeds a million views on Instagram just one day after being shared.

New video @onlyfans @rafaelarroyo”, wrote the driver in said publication.

On the other hand, the Mexican model who rose to fame for her work on the ‘Hoy’ program, where she became known as the “Climate Girl”, has now become one of the most successful models within the exclusive content platforms.

She has done this by achieving the recognition of thousands of subscribers who admire her beauty with tiny outfits that leave very little to the imagination and have given much to talk about.

It is worth mentioning that the remembered ‘Chica del Clima’, from the ‘Hoy’ program, constantly promotes her OnlyFans account through her social networks.

However, one of the most recent materials that has caught the attention of his fans has been dedicated to the celebration of February 14.

And it is that in a previous video he shows the television presenter in a photo session with a provocative red bedding that reveals his best attributes.

It’s almost Valentine’s Day”, is the message that the Mexican wrote in the publication that exceeded 800 messages from her followers.

As we mentioned before, over time, the 31-year-old woman has become one of the most flirtatious and desired figures in entertainment.

His fame has been increasing more and more, to the point that he already has more than 14.5 million followers on Instagram.