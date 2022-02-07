Zidane’s first request in case of training PSG

Mauricio Pochettino has not completely convinced Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and company, which is why the name of Zinedine Zidane carries a few names in the orbit of Paris Saint-Germain. The first contacts between both parties would have already taken place and the former Real Madrid player, after a rest season, would be ready to return to work, this time in his country.

In this sense, from Inglaterran they have revealed what would be Zidane’s first great request in the event of occupying the PSG bench. ‘Daily Mirror’ has pointed out that The French wants to meet again with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Parc des Princesdespite the fact that the Portuguese star has just turned 37.

In any case, Cristiano is not going through his best moment at Manchester United and has been linked to a possible move at the end of the season. In fact, if they don’t qualify for the next Champions League, ‘CR7’ would pack his bags to look for another team. Zidane would be very willing to receive him at the Parc des Princes, in case his signing takes place.

PSG wants ‘Zizou’

The intention of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and company is that Zidane becomes the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, with whom they are not very happy due to the irregularity of the Parisian team and, especially after the rumors that link the Argentine coach with a possible move to Manchester United at the end of the season.

In Paris they are aware that Zidane is a true manager of squads, a leader and that he is a born winner. He showed it at Real Madrid and his legacy is, to say the least, incomparable. He won three consecutive Champions League despite the fact that he ‘rescued’ the team from him with the season started. At PSG they see him as the only man possible to manage a locker room full of stars as is the one in the French capital, with Leo Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé as protagonists… and Cristiano?