5 applications for Apple CarPlay that you should try yes or yes

With more than 600 models to choose from, CarPlay has become the on-board operating system for car brands such as Audi, BMW, Citroen or Ford but also others like Aston Martin, Ferrari, Jaguar or Maserati. Regardless of the make and model of your vehicle, if you have Apple CarPlay on your screen you can enjoy driving alongside the best official applications for your iPhone and those of other developers.

As we did with Android Auto, below you will find a selection of Apps for Apple CarPlay that serve for five of the tasks most demanded by any driver. Thus, you will be able to communicate with others, listen to the best radio, music or sound content and find the best route to get home or to work.

And it is that, on the one hand, Apple offers us the flagship iOS appsWhat Phone, Music, Maps, Calendar, Messages or podcast. And on the other hand, you will also find some of the most downloaded apps for iPhone or iPad in CarPlay adapted for the screen of your car.

Listen to music

If you want to enjoy your favorite songs or discover new melodies in your vehicle with CarPlay, Apple’s official proposal is its app Musicwhich will allow you to access the musical catalog of Apple Music. Prior subscription, of course.

But if you are looking for alternatives, you have them. In Apple CarPlay you can also install apps from other popular music services such as:

In addition to these, you will find some more, less known but also with a good musical assortment. All of them will give you access to the best music so that your trips get shorter while listening to random songs or your own playlists.

Podcasts and audiobooks

When we talk about podcasts and Apple it is inevitable to mention its official application podcast. It is one of the first and continues to offer one of the most extensive catalogs of exclusive podcasts or radio stations. In Spanish, English and in many other languages. If you are looking for any podcast, it will be there. But there are more places to enjoy this type of sound content.

In addition to their catalogs and functions, another advantage of these applications for Apple CarPlay is that you can control them from your iPhone and sync your content and reproductions. So it will be very easy and comfortable listen to podcasts or audiobooks while driving and pick up where you left off when you get home or go for a run with your headphones on.

The radio of all life

While listening to podcasts, audiobooks, and music from your collection is all very well, maybe you prefer to catch up or have fun with the usual radio stations. Thanks to the internet, it doesn’t matter where you are as long as you have a Wi-Fi or mobile data connection. You will be able to “tune in” to local, regional and national stations wherever you are.

Stations in Spanish, Catalan, Basque or Galician. You will find them all in the first two applications. And with TuneInRadio You can travel the world listening to stations from all countries and on various themes.

Find the best route

The official CarPlay application so you don’t get lost is maps or Apple Maps. With it you will find the fastest route, the most economical, where is that street that you do not know or where there are places of interest. And if you are not convinced, you can always go to the alternatives available for Apple CarPlay.

Offline maps, nearby gas stations, directions in real time, voice control, signal detection… With these applications it will be more difficult for you to lose yourself or not arrive on time at your destination.

Credit: Butterhimmel/Wikipedia

Similarities between CarPlay and your iPhone’s operating system include apps like Telephone or Posts. Thanks to them you can answer calls at the wheel without distractions and/or send or receive messages without taking your eyes off the road. In addition, you can install other applications that you probably have on your iPhone.

With these two instant messaging apps you can attend to practically all your contacts: friends, family, clients, work colleagues… All with the comfort of the touch screen of your car and/or with voice controls thanks to Siri.

