50 euros for you to spend on a Redmi Note 10 Pro

In the month of love, the gifts of the Chinese firm will fly in minutes.

Xiaomi wants you to celebrate the month of love accompanied by this beauty. Save an extra 50 euros in the purchase of this Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro with the code HEART50 and get him for only 279.99 euros (RRP 329.99 euros). such a beauty does not let go easily, don’t let her down and give her all the pampering you a jewel with these curves requires.

Once the winter offers on the Xiaomi website are over, now are the Valentine’s. This week you will see a series of succulent discounts throughout the catalog from Xiaomi. One of the best mid-range mobiles on Android presents its candidacy to continue being one one of the best-loved and best-sellingone more year.

Buy the Redmi Note 10 Pro with a 50 euro discount

This Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is of the most complete that you will see in the mid-range. Both its specifications and its user experience are sublime for its price. And it is that we are before a terminal that excels in almost all its sectionsToo bad it’s not 5G, otherwise it would be round. The best thing is that this is one of the Xiaomi smartphones that will update to MIUI 13.

mount a panel 6.67″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED (2,400 x 1,080 px) with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, 1,200 nits of maximum brightness, 4,500,000 to 1 of contrast, technology HDR10 and with a hole type notch where it stores the 16MP front camera high resolution. In its body we have 2 high-performance stereo speakers. We also find your fingerprint reader on the side of the device. In connectivity it has NFC, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS high precision.

The power of this Redmi Note 10 Pro is given by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (same as the POCO X3 NFC), a 2.3 GHz 8nm octa-core, which is accompanied by the Adreno 618 graphics chip. The model on offer is the one that comes with it 6GB RAM LPDDR4X next to 128GB of storage Internal expandable through the use of micro SD cards.

Its main camera is composed of 4 lenses: 108MP standard8 MP 118º wide angle, 2 MP portrait mode and 5 MP acro lens. With them we will be able to record 4K videos, slow motion at 960 fps, RAW shooting, HDR and a night mode that some would like to have. Its autonomy is beyond any doubt as it integrates a 5,020 mAh battery with fast charge at 33 W and reverse charging.

