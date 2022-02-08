8 tips to treat bad breath from Chinese medicine

Halitosis is a common disorderwhich many people are not aware of.

Bad breath is mainly related to the stomach, but also to the lung: good pulmonary ventilation and smooth digestion are essential so that the mouth does not give off a bad smell.

Oral hygiene is essential but if the smell comes from the bottom of the stomach, no matter how much you brush your teeth and rinse your mouththe effect will not be long lasting.

In some cases it does not respond to cleansing diets either. for the liver or the elimination of certain foods from the diet, such as dairy products.

Poor digestion does not always manifest itself with pain, burning, heaviness or other similar symptoms. What’s more: in some people these problems manifest themselves despite not having any weight problem, feeling that they are in excellent health, or with correct analytics.

Blockage of chi (energy) from the stomach or liver causes accumulations of waste in the organs. These residues are converted into heat and rise towards the upper opening. They are residual chi stagnant in the stomach and intestines.

Many times Nervous and tense situations further accentuate halitosis. This is because they aggravate the blockage of the stomach chi, which instead of descending, ascends.

This disorder may have two causes: an abuse of foods rich in fat or an abuse of cold and raw foodswhich also weaken the chi of the spleen and stomach, eventually leading to stagnation and accumulation of residual chi.

This manifests at the same time in the form of a thick, white coating on the tongue. A more visible white coating on the root area of ​​the tongue is normal, but if it is very thick it means there is a kidney chi deficiency.

This kidney chi is the “fundamental fire” of the body.: if it is deficient, the stomach does not work well.

To solve this problem, traditional Chinese medicine recommends: