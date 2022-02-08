A drone records Tesla’s work on the new Cybertruck prototype and reveals the absence of a striking device (VIDEO)

The images would have been taken at the electric car manufacturer’s plant in Fremont, California.

A drone has closely recorded the work being done on the new prototype of Tesla’s Cybertruck electric van. The video was published on a YouTube channel, detailing that it was captured on Monday.

According to the Electrek portal, the images would have been taken in the Tesla plant in Fremont (California, USA) and the people who appear in the recording apparently were installing sensors in the futuristic van.

He also estimates that the new version size of the Cybertruck is similar to that of the original prototype presented in 2019 and that it would not be smaller as rumored. On the other hand, one of the details that stands out in the video is that the vehicle does not have its controversial and huge wiper blade.

Last December, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that cleaning device was what worried him the most and that “a drop-down wiper that stows in the front trunk would be ideal, but complex” to develop.

The Cybertruck was presented in 2019 and initially Tesla announced that it would reach the market at the end of 2021. However, as time went by, the company has been delaying the release dateuntil at the end of January Musk indicated that, due to problems in the supply chain, “hopefully” it would reach the market only in 2023.

