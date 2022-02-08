A fintech from Corbosa enters the crypto world with the help of British capital

From a vertiginous growth as an electronic payment platform with its epicenter in Córdoba, its city of origin, the technological mobex plans to expand its product portfolio in the Blockchain universe towards the so-called “non-fungible assets” or NFT and the “Payment Tokens”.

The company led by Roman Sarria took a decisive step just a few days ago, with the incorporation of private investors of English origin specialized in the development and transaction of crypto assets on the virtual platform based on information block chain technology.

Cryptocurrency mining will have to pay four times more for electricity consumption

The new partners bought the shareholding of Atilio Cerbán and Gerardo Vettorelowho ceased to belong to the company.With this capital contribution, from Mobbex aim to take advantage of the international demand for crypto assets, as well as the need for payment solutions for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT).

“We want to expand our portfolio of products in the blockchain universe, and this new strategic partner will make a fundamental contribution,” said Sarría.

In just under 6 years, the firm went from being a start-up to joining the big players in the world of electronic payments and virtual wallets. It currently specializes in the development of high performance technology for the fintech ecosystem and has agreements with more than 20 thousand businesses and SMEs throughout the country.

The growth of the amount transacted between 2020 and 2021 exceeded 260%. As indicated by the Corodobese fintech, while in 2020 that volume amounted to $2,497,081,492, by 2021 it had already exceeded 8,980,954,473 pesos.

For its part, from the Cordovan fintech they assured that the turnover during 2021 registered increase peaks of 135% towards the end of the year, compared to the previous year.

They also emphasized that this growth has been taking place while the account maintains and deepens strategic alliances with the main aggregators, acquirers and payment processors.

What are NFTs and why does this world of digital objects have potential?

“The tokenization of non-fungible assets and cryptocurrencies is the vertical with the greatest future development projection”added the CEO of the Cordovan fintech, which for this year plans to start an expansion plan in the Latam region, with the landing in Chile, Uruguay and Mexico.

In addition to the changes in the shareholding scheme, the board that will be in charge of leadership and execution of future plans is made up, in addition to Sarría as CEO, by Natalie Lopez as Director of Operations (COO); Manuel Garcia MasjoanChief Technology Officer (CTO) and Facundo Garcia Masjoanas Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

