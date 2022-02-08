A Haitian judge accuses the prime minister of having participated in the planning of the murder of Jovenel Moise

Judge Garry Orélien, who was investigating the murder of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise, has assured that the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, would be related to the planning of the assassination and linked to one of the masterminds.

According to a recording to which the CNN television network has had access, the judge has indicated that Henry “is related to and is a friend of the intellectual author of the murder.” “They planned it with him, Ariel is the main suspect and he knows it,” can be heard in the audio recording.

Orélien shelved his investigation at the end of January after the dean of the Court of First Instance, Bernard Saint Vil, refused to extend the investigation due to the accusations of corruption leveled against the magistrate.

The National Network for the Defense of Human Rights had accused the magistrate of receiving two million gourdes (about 18,000 euros) for “lifting the exit ban issued against a personality” and asserted that at least one of the released police officers had paid 25,000 dollars (21,800 euros).

On July 7, 2021, about twenty people broke into the home of the then Haitian president, meeting little resistance from the security team, killing Moise and injuring his wife, Martine Moise. Both received multiple shots.

The man who allegedly led the group, according to Haitian authorities, was a former senior anti-corruption official and has been identified as Joseph Felix Badio, who has fled.

CNN reports indicate that the elite team of the Armed Forces that would have tried to arrest Badio did not actually do so. At least 40 people are currently detained in connection with the case. However, the investigation is moving slowly and no charges have been brought against any of those arrested in Haiti.

In the United States, two other suspects, former Colombian military officer Marco Antonio Palacios and businessman Rodolphe Jaar, confirmed that they were part of the plot, while Haitian authorities are working on the extradition of former senator John Joel Joseph and merchant Samir Handal, arrested in Jamaica and Turkey, respectively.