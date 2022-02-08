a movie studio in Queens — Conocedores.com

Robert De Niro, one of the most recognized actors in the industry, winner of Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs and more, and with a career that goes from classics like “The Godfather II”, “Taxi Driver” and “Meet the Parents”, to the most recent “The Irishman”, is the person behind Wildflower Studio, a new film studio in New York, more precisely in Queens, whose building will stand out for its design, hand in hand with the architecture studio Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG).

The venue will become the first purpose-built studio for the production of television shows, movies and series for streaming networks in New York City, and will be the world’s first vertical film studio.

Wildflower Studio will be a high-rise building, located in Astoria, Queens, less than 3 kilometers from Manhattan, which will be 7 stories tall.

It will function as a comprehensive film, television, production and creation complex with more than 72 thousand square meters, including eleven sound stages and an esplanade in front of the coast open to the public.

The moment chosen by Robert De Niro, who finances the project, could not be more ideal: the industry is experiencing an explosion of productions thanks to the renewal that streaming platforms are causing and, on the other hand, taking advantage of the tax benefits of the New York City.

“We are excited about our work with Wildflower Studios to bring film production back to New York City in a way that has never been done before. It will be a three-dimensional center of collaboration, creativity and innovation”, they said from the BIG architecture studio.

The complex will have a variety of stages, production areas, offices, a gym, cafes, lounges and much more, with the aim of facilitating creative work.

The exterior of the 45-meter-high building will be clad in precast concrete panels, placed at angles, which create an animated effect on the façade as the angle of the sun changes throughout the day.

Two outdoor terraces will let natural light into the space, with views of the Manhattan skyline. The place will also have solar panels that will occupy an area of ​​almost 14 thousand square meters.

A whole project that will modify the skyline of New York, which lives in constant change, and will revitalize the entertainment industry in the Big Apple.