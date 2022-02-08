A President Says Bitcoin Mining Doesn’t Create Jobs, Is He Right?

Key facts: Electrical costs for Bitcoin miners would go from 1 to 5 Kazakh tenge per kilowatt.

They would also have to pay a tax on their installed mining equipment, even if it is turned off.

Bitcoin miners established in Kazakhstan will have to pay a 400% increase in electricity rates and new taxes on activity, by order of the president of that country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This was reported by local media this Tuesday, February 8.

The Kazakh president ordered at a cabinet meeting multiply the tax on mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as well as identify and regulate all crypto mining farms located in its territory. The task will fall to the Financial Supervision Agency, the regulatory body for the matter in that country.

Tokayev justified his decision by pointing out that Bitcoin mining has a poor socioeconomic effect for the country. He stated that the activity does not generate jobs massively, nor does it create a product as such, but it does imply high electricity consumption, with costs even lower than residential ones. He said that the miners also do not pay taxes on the importation of equipment and also trade cryptocurrencies in foreign jurisdictions.

It should be noted that Bitcoin mining operations require the hiring of technical operators and computer hardware specialists, so they are actually a source of local employment. A report by the social network LinkedIn pointed out that in 2021, job offers related to cryptocurrencies soared 395% on its platform. On the other hand, the product generated by the miners is Bitcoin, recognized as a financial and fiduciary asset worldwide.

Fees for bitcoin miners will be multiplied by 5

The Kazakh president is of the opinion that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have a poor socio-economic impact on his country. Source: wikipedia.org

Following these statements, the guidelines discussed last week as part of the draft law “On Digital Assets in the Republic of Kazakhstan” could be approved. During the debate, the Executive raised a proposal to increase the costs of electricity rates for Bitcoin miners.

Currently, electricity rates are set at 1 Kazakh tange (local currency) per kilowatt, about US$0.0023. The proposal proposes raising the fee for miners up to 5 tange, around USD 0.01. On the other hand, it proposes applying a new tax to those who have installed components for the GPU mining, even when not consuming electricity.

The official in charge of presenting the proposal, compared these crypto mining equipment with gaming tables in casinos, where operators pay taxes on the number of tables, regardless of whether or not it was active during the taxable period.

Bitcoin mining farm operators would also lose tax exemptions for importing equipment, if the proposal goes through.

Bitcoin miners in Kazakhstan: from heaven to hell

As CriptoNoticias has reported, a good part of the bitcoin hashrate moved to Kazakhstan after the mining ban in China, in September 2021. However, various events have marked a rough start to 2022 for the operators that settled in the Central Asian country.

Bitcoin mining was one of the activities affected by the political instability at the beginning of the year, where power and internet outages were constant. A couple of weeks ago, the electrical service for bitcoin mining farms was suspended for 6 consecutive days.

The situation has generated new movements of miners with resources, while small operations find themselves trapped in the once paradise of cryptocurrency mining.