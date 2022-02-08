a study detected deer infected with the omicron variant of coronavirus

New York Times

One study revealed that Staten Island whitetail deer They are carriers of omicron variant of coronavirushighly transmissible, which is the first time that this variant has been detected in wild animals.

The findings add to a growing body of evidence that white-tailed deer are easily infected by the virus. The results are likely to intensify concerns that deer, which are widely distributed across the United States and live close to humans, can become a reservoir of the virus and a potential source of new variants.

Researchers have previously reported that the virus was widespread in Iowa deer in late 2020 and in parts of Ohio in early 2021.

The United States Department of Agriculture has confirmed infections in deer in 13 other states – Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia – Service spokeswoman Lyndsay Cole said Thursday. of Animal and Plant Health Inspection of the agency. Those animals were infected with earlier variants of the virus.

Research suggests that deer they catch the virus from humans and pass it on to other deer and there is no evidence that animals transmit it to people. But long-term widespread circulation of the virus in deer would give the virus more opportunities to mutate, giving rise to new variants that could spread to people or other animal species.

“Circulation of the virus in deer provides opportunities for it to adapt and evolve,” says Vivek Kapur, a veterinary microbiologist at Penn State University who is part of the Staten Island research team. “And it’s likely to come back to haunt us in the future.”

The researchers also discovered that one of the omicron deer already had a high level of antibodies against the virus, suggesting that it may have been previously infected. Omicron has been shown to be able to evade some of the immune system defenses in humans. If he is just as elusive in deer, animals infected during previous outbreaks may be vulnerable to reinfection.

“It’s disappointing, but it’s not surprising,” says Dr. Scott Weese, an infectious disease veterinarian at the University of Guelph in Ontario. While Dr. Samira Mubareka, a virologist at the Sunnybrook Research Institute and the University of Toronto, said: “Omicron is pretty ubiquitous.”

The new research, which has not yet been published in a scientific journal, is a partnership between researchers at Penn State, the nonprofit conservation organization White Buffalo, the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation and others. institutions. As part of a deer population control study, White Buffalo has been working with the city to capture local deer and sterilize some of the young males.

Vivek Kapur, a veterinary microbiologist at Pennsylvania State University and a member of the team that conducted the Staten Island research.

Between mid-December and late January, field workers collected blood samples from 131 captured deer, as well as nasal and tonsillar swabs from a smaller subset of animals. In that sample, the researchers found that nearly 15% of the deer had antibodies to the virus in their bloodsuggesting that the animals had previously been infected with it.

Health experts say that white-tailed deer could become a reservoir for the virus, putting people and animals at risk.

PCR tests of swabs from 68 deer also revealed that seven were actively infected with the virus at the time of sampling and revealed that they had a pattern of mutations suggestive of the omicron variant.

The researchers have now sequenced four of those samples and confirmed that at least four deer were infected by omicron, which spread rapidly through the human population of New York in December. “The recent surge is spreading,” Dr. Kapur said.

In addition, they warned that it was impossible to draw general conclusions based on the only deer that tested positive for the virus and also had high levels of antibodies in its blood. They couldn’t rule out the possibility that the animal had developed those antibodies during the course of its current infection.

But if the findings hold up, and deer can be repeatedly reinfected by new variants, the risk that the animals could become a reservoir for the virus increases, the scientists said.

