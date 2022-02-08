Adame vs Trejo is now official. Date and where to SEE the fight LIVE

Midtime Editorial

After a long time of waiting and endless rumours, finally an official date and place have been agreed for the Fight Come in Alfredo Adame vs. Carlos Trejowhich was made possible by the influence of Alberto del Riowho reached an agreement with both.

Recently Alfredo Adame had commented that would remove the restraining order from Carlos Trejo for the fight to take place; apparently that has already been done and therefore the fight was agreedwhich will not only be a show, but also help charitable causes.

When will the Adame vs. Carlos Trejo fight take place?

In an interview with the ‘SNSerio’ program, they contacted Alberto del Riotaking advantage of Alfredo Adame he was invited, and the former WWE wrestler compromised publicly to the actor to agree on the fight with Trejo, where he accepted all the terms.

“I know you’re a trained fighter And I have a friend who was present at the street brawl you were involved in a few days ago. This is not a mockery to what are the arts mixed martial or boxing this fight will be sanctioned. let’s get it going”, Del Río told Alfredo Adame.

The actor narrated how he was contacted to settle the fight and after a few minutes stretched out his hand with Alberto del Ríoas a sign of commitment, accepting that the fight It will take place and best of all, it will be sooner than you think.

“Yes, we agreed that on Saturday. Stretch out your hand, there it is, I promise that the fight will take placeI remove the restraining order from the deal, we talk and close the deal,” said Alfredo Adame.

Date and where to see the Adame vs Trejo fight

After this, it was agreed that the fight between Alfredo Adame vs. Carlos Trejo will take place in the same month of February, in Monterey, Nuevo Leon,

Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Venue: Sultans Baseball Stadium

Where to see: It would be transmitted by Channel 6, of Multimedios.

They would soon be revealed time details and cost of admission.

And if that was not enough, Alfredo Adame and Alberto del Rio made it clear that part of the profits generated from the box office will be donated to some charitable associationbecause they want to give something back to the community after the success they predict for this event.

