After 160,000 km, this is the wear on the battery of an electric Tesla Model 3 – Curiosities – Hybrids and Electric

An American user, owner of a Tesla Model 3 Long Range, has specified the loss of effectiveness of his battery after having driven more than 100,000 miles with his electric car, which translates to 160,000 kilometers based on the European metric. Thanks to the great care that the user of the Model 3 in question has expended, the degradation of the battery hardly goes beyond 2%.

Through his YouTube channel, Andy Slye exposes in a detailed video his experience with the most popular electric car in the world, addressing what is one of the biggest doubts about the life and maintenance of electric cars.

Almost all battery electric cars on sale today use lithium ion accumulators similar, for example, to those of any device, such as a mobile phone. And just as it happens with these, throughout its useful life, and with the passage of charge and discharge cycles, the battery loses some of its effectiveness with a full charge.

One of the keys to preserving the effectiveness of a lithium-ion battery is not to repeatedly charge it to full capacity.

The Tesla Model 3 that takes center stage in the video is one of the first units that were produced by the American electric vehicle. It is almost four years old, and more specifically it corresponds to the Long Range version. When it was released, this Model 3 variant had 79.5 kWh of gross battery capacity, and on a full charge could (theoretically) travel a total of 310 miles, which is equivalent to 499 kilometers.

As a curiosity, and contrary to what happens with the Long Range version that is currently on sale, it enjoyed rear-wheel drive as it had a single 192 kW (257 hp) electric motor.

As of today, and according to the estimates that the user has made about the autonomy with a full charge, his Tesla Model 3 shows a loss of effectiveness of the battery of only 2.2%. However, and as Andy Slye details in the video, 94% of the miles you have driven in your Tesla Model 3 have been made possible by overnight home charging at very low charging powerwhich has surely helped to keep the stress levels of the battery low, and with it is considerably lengthening its useful life.

In addition to extending battery life, charging at home also brings a notable advantage, both when compared to charging at public chargers and compared to diesel and gasoline cars. And it is that with a average cost of around 7 cents of a dollar for each kWh that has consumed his Tesla Model 3, Slye estimates that he has barely shelled out $1,800 for household charges during these four years with his Model 3.