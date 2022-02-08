After Televisa’s ‘veto’ and leaving Telemundo, actress reveals that she signs exclusivity with TV Azteca?

Mexico City.- after allegedly being banned from Televisa and have left Telemundo after a success, Silva Navarroa famous and well-loved soap opera actress, recently revealed that she has just sign exclusivity with an important company, was it Aztec TV?

Navarro recently confirmed to her millions of fans that they would soon see her in three new projects, but not in Ajusco, nor Telemundo or the San Ángel company, in which she left a great mark with her talent and unique charisma.

As is known, Silvia debuted on TV Azteca with soap operas like Pearl Y When you will be mineafter what came to Televisa forming great successes like Brave love Y Tomorrow is Foreverhowever, in recent years he was on Telemundo, appearing for the last time on Loli’s Luckafter which he announced that he was leaving said television station.

Now, the chameleonic actress surprised by revealing that she signed exclusivity with ViacomCBSin which he will not only act, but will also produce his own projects, exploring a new facet in his long and renowned career.

I feel fortunate and grateful to be able to collaborate from another place in the development and creation of stories in a company as versatile as ViacomCBS is,” said Navarro.

On the other hand, the Vice President of Content for VIS Americas, Ferdinand Gastonreleased a statement expressing how happy they were for the acquisition of their great talent.

We are delighted to be working with Silvia Navarro to develop compelling new stories and continue to build our leadership as one of the leading producers of Spanish-language content.”

