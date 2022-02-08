Aguirre reiterates continuity in Rayados after failure in Mundialito

Monterey surprised to locals and strangers to lose his first match of Club World Cup. The Monterrey team fell by the minimum against Al-Alhy, which unleashed all kinds of criticism against the squad and the coach, Xavier Aguirre, who this monday spoke about the next commitment of La Pandilla where they will fight for fifth place against Al Jazeera.

In the first instance, the Mexican coach indicated that he will not leave the Rayados benchsince he has the absolute trust of the royal board, so now he only cares about the next challenge that his team will face.

“Give it forward, there is no other formula, you can’t stop at things you can’t solve. Give it forward, we have the board’s vote of confidence and we look forward“, he pointed out at a press conference prior to the match that will take place on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

“After 45 years in professional football andare you ready for anythingat any time anywhere in the world, we live day to day those of us who dedicate ourselves to this, that’s right, there’s no more,” he added.

On the other hand, Aguirre stressed that Rayados will continue working to play again in the Club World Cup and reach the Final, with the aim of breaking the losing streak of the royal team in international competition.

“Monterrey has come five times and has never won it, never made it to the final. The penalty does not miss the one who does not throw it, here we have to be working, we cannot complain, we have to close well“

Concentrated to win fifth place

Vasco knows that the fans deserve at least one victory, so La Gang is completely concentrated for to win at all costs the duel for fifth place of the Club World Cup: “We apologize to the fans through social networks, we will try to win the next game, that’s what we have to do“.

Hector Moreno was also present at the conference. The central defender made it clear that the club understands what the fans feel, however, he knows that what matters most now is next Wednesday’s duel.

“Anything we say is going to sound like an excusethe only thing is that we understand them, we ourselves feel disappointment. Apologies when we haven’t tried, fought, that’s when you have to apologize when you stop doing things. We have not been able to open their defense, a good rival, there is nothing left, we try, we fight, the rival was better, it’s time to assume it“.