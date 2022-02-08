Alejandro Giammattei supervises the first flight of “Vigilante”, the drone that the Army will use against organized crime – Prensa Libre

The government official indicated through his communication channels that the aircraft “ Vigilant ” unmanned strengthens the “ national security and defense policy “.

President Alexander Giammattei supervised this Monday the operation of a drone belonging to the military forces that will be used for “ the frontal fight against transnational crime “.

The drone demonstration was performed by members on army of the Central American country in Guatemalan Air Forcelocated in the south of the capital.

The device was presented on November 24 by the Government after being acquired “within the legal framework established by the State Procurement Law“.

Giammattei indicated this Monday that the aircraft “improves the capacities of the State to continue with the frontal fight against transnational crime“.

According to the government, it is the first of its kind in Central America and can take pictures and video until almost 2 thousand 500 meters of altitude.

What’s more, can take off and land on various terrainsnot only exclusively paved sections, and has the possibility of conduct surveillance patrols for 10 hours in a radius of 100 kilometers.

The Administration of Giammattei stated on November 24 that the drone will be used to fight transnational crimebut also for the detection of forest fires and of illegal migration.

The Guatemalan Army detailed that the Air Force named the aircraft “Vigilant“, after its purchase for around 500 thousand dollars from a security firm based in Guadalajara (Mexico) according to public access information.

Due to its geographical position, Guatemala is used as a bridge for the drug cartels for the transfer of drugs from South America to United Statesaccording to the view of analysts in this regard.

