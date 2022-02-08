Alex Otaloa receives a letter from an alleged ex-husband of Imaray Ulloa

The controversial presenter Alexander Otaola received a letter on his show from an alleged ex-husband of the actress, Imaray Ulloa, who claims to have been married to the West Indian for more than eight years and, in fact, would be the person who helped her emigrate to the United States. United.

“My name is Roberto Bello, I was married to Imaray Ulloa for 8 years and I was the one who brought her to the United States, although we legally divorced in 2016, (I am an actor) we know each other perfectly. In relation to the fact that no one knew her, I think she did many more plays in Cuba, at the La Villa theater and has very good preparation as a mime, everything is circumstantial”, begins the publication that Otaola reads in the program .

According to the alleged ex-husband of the actress, they both met Yubrán Luna during a short film in the United States and it was there that the relationship between Ulloa and Luna began.

“From my point of view, that is their modus operandi, because they did the same thing to Yubrán Luna that they did to me. That is why Yubrán Luna: ‘He who kills with iron, dies with iron’. Thank God I already have a blessed family, ”concludes the publication to which the presenter Alexander Otaola had access on his program.

At the moment, Imaray Ulloa has not spoken on her social networks about the accusations of “Roberto Bello”, who claims to be the ex-husband of the Cuban actress.

Imaray Ulloa confirms that she has a new relationship

Recently, actress Imaray Ulloa, who already bought a house in the United Statesconfirmed that she had a new relationship with a doctor from My Cosmetic Surgery.

“Yes, I have my new relationship and I am in a wonderful moment. I am at such a happy time in my life. It is so nice to fall in love, to live this experience of romanticism, ”she declared emotionally in an interview with the Cuban-American announcer Enrique Santos.

The speculations have not reversed after the Cuban influencer Imaray Ulloa confirmed her separation from Yubrán Luna in an Instagram video that she published and then deleted.

“We ended the relationship to end well, and not end badly, due to stress, work, customs, thousands of things, even ending the relationship we tried to fix it at the beginning because of the years and the projects we had together, but it’s over,” the actress said at the beginning of the year, revealing that she would be separated from Yubrán Luna from August 2021.