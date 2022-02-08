Alvin Kamara, and the danger of having free time in the NFL to commit crimes

New Orleans Saints NFC running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs during practice for the NFL Pro Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for the NFL)

Alvin Camararunning back for the New Orleans Saints, was arrested last Sunday after participating in the Pro Bowlfor having been accused of beating and injuring a person in a Las Vegas nightclub the night before.

Kamara, 26 years old, He is one of the best runners in the NFL. He finished with 1,337 total yards and nine touchdowns this season.earning him his fifth Pro Bowl selection in five professional seasons, for more context. This Monday is awaiting the result of a first hearing in Las Vegas.

This event adds to a large number of cases in which NFL players often get into all kinds of trouble, every time the season in turn concludes. Although the case of Kamara occurs within the framework of a league event, there is no longer, theoretically, a reason to stay linked to the teams as it happens in the regular phase.

During the regular season, NFL players lead rigorous lifestyles because they are forced to push their bodies and minds to the limit to be able to compete with dignity, first, in training and, later, in matches, to justify the salary they earn.

From training camp to the playoffs, there is an atmosphere of a defined and at the same time intense structure that permeates everything these players docreating a strong commitment with themselves, with their coaches and teammates.

But nevertheless, when the off-season rolls around, the structure suddenly disappears, leaving a noticeable gap in players’ lives. Discipline, commitment, goals are lost and the mind relaxes thinking of a new beginning for a few months.

That is precisely when bad things happen. NFL players are mostly young, more than half of today’s active players are in their 20s and have become overnight millionaires. Money, youth and free time are a dangerous combination.

A database compiled by the newspaper USAToday indicates that since the year 2000 there have been reported more than a thousand cases (1,031) to date in which NFL players are detained or get in trouble with the law. Only so far in 2022, according to this platform, eight situations of this nature have been reported.

recent cases

The 2020 offseason was one of the most difficult in memory, due to the coronavirus pandemic that led to social distancing and home confinementthe perfect breeding ground to validate what is said about “idleness is the mother of all vices”.

In this context, there was a “black” Saturday in which four NFL players were arrested. On May 16, the receiver of the now Washington Commanders, Cody Latimer, for assault, illegal use of a weapon and threats to neighbors, the end of his NFL career; Quinton Dunbar (then with the Seattle Seahawks and since then without a team in the league) and DeAndre Baker of the Kansas City Chiefs were arrested for robbing people with an assault rifle; Ed Oliver of the Buffalo Bills was arrested for driving while intoxicated and in illegal possession of a firearm.

In January of that same year, Julian Edelman, receiver for the New England Patriots, was arrested for what was described as hooliganism. That was his last season in the NFL; Later that month, wide receiver, then of the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr., was arrested for bodily injury to an individual.

In February of that same year, Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Greg Robinson was arrested for carrying 73 kilos of marijuana and his NFL career ended there; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm while trying to board a flight in New York.

In March, Dallas Cowboys receiver Ventell Bryant was charged with driving under the influence and has not been placed with another team since that time; the then Super Bowl champion cornerback with the Kansas City Chiefs, Bashaud Breeland, was arrested for possession of illegal substances.

Pat McAfee, who was a kicker for the Indianapolis Colts from 2009 to 2016revealed on his podcast The Pat McAfee Show that after losing the Super Bowl to the New Orleans Saints, in his rookie season that for the first time in his life he felt like he had money and what he decided to do was a tour of several countries, discovering the wonders of the world.

But he admits that having money and timewhich was maximized due to the pandemic, can make players make not necessarily the best decisions of their livesas some tend to return to the neighborhoods from which they emerged and be ill-advised.

