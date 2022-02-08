Amanda Serrano challenges Katie Taylor: fight 12 rounds of three minutes, like the men’s brawls

The Puerto Rican boxer Amanda Serrano and her next opponent, the Irish Katie Taylor, met again this morning in London in what was their second press conference to promote the mega-combat between the two on April 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

And during the match, which was celebrated once again with cordiality -like last week in New York-, Serrano challenged Taylor: fight 12 three-minute rounds like the male boxers, instead of 10 two-minute rounds. minutes that the women’s brawls last for the world title.

“This is all about equality. We should make the switch right now, so Katie, do you want to do it? Twelve three-minute rounds? Like men”, Serrano questioned Taylor during the press conference.

The Irishwoman, with an undefeated record of 20-0 with six knockouts and unified lightweight champion, was not very interested in increasing the time of the fight.

“I don’t think that makes a difference. The fight is already iconic. The presale is already the second best in history, that says it all. This fight is more important than we think,” Taylor countered.

Serrano, however, insisted.

“I understand that, but if you want to make a change for the future, and for people to know us, for promoters not to speak ill of women’s boxing, we need to send a message,” the Puerto Rican emphasized, to which Taylor replied that “I think that we’re already sending a message by fighting each other, in the first place. It’s the best against the best.”

As Taylor mentioned, the fight’s promoters — Jake Paul for Serrano and Eddie Hearn for Taylor — celebrated last week that the presale was the second most successful in Madison Square Garden history for a boxing card, regardless of gender.. The Serrano-Taylor fight will mark the first time that a brawl between women will headline an evening of boxing at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

a bit of animosity

During the conference, there was a moment where some tension surfaced, when Taylor insinuated that Serrano had not yet been tested with a strong, tough fight that would “put her in the trenches.”

“I have everything. You can not question my heart, my skills, my power, my jaw, there is nothing that Katie Taylor has that forces me to answer the questions that she thinks need to be answered, “Serrano replied. “I am a Puerto Rican, I have Latin blood, I have all the heart in the world,” she added.

Is there a guaranteed rematch?

Likewise, promoter Hearn was asked if there was any clause in the signed contracts that would guarantee a rematch.

“If the fight is big enough, we will do it again. The rematch clauses only exist if the champion loses, and Katie is the champion.” Hearn replied.

Sure enough, Taylor’s 135-pound belts from all four major agencies will be at stake in the fight. Serrano, who has won titles in a record seven divisions, is 42-1-1 with 30 knockouts.