Amanda Serrano challenges Katie Taylor to fight 12 rounds and three minute rounds

In a packed and final press conference to present the card to be staged by Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano and Irish Katie Taylor on April 30, this in London, England, and on the way to giving both boxers 11 weeks with as few publicity distractions as possible Until the week of the fight, the Puerto Rican boxer launched a ‘publicity hit’ on her rival, who is recognized as the undisputed lightweight champion.

Serrano-Taylor will be held on April 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York. It has been sold and looks like a mega fight in the women’s branch and in boxing in general. The program will be the first in the history of the legendary venue to be starred by a women’s fight.

World Champion Clarissa Shields favors Amanda Serrano over Katie Taylor Amanda Serrano’s promoter, Jake Paul, speaks: “She will receive the largest payment of her life” Jerry Batista: “We are finally complete”

The Puerto Rican took advantage of the press conference to challenge Taylor to fight on April 30 to 12 rounds of three minutes each, just as men fight in distance and duration in title fights.

If Katie Taylor is up for it, I’m ready and able to make our fight 12 rounds and three minutes a round.” – Amanda Serrano, Puerto Rican boxer

“As a woman I seek equality and everyone talks about equality at this conference. We will make history at the Garden by being the first women to star. We will have the biggest payout and we must continue to make this iconic fight and change the game. And if Katie Taylor is willing, I am ready and able to make our fight 12 rounds and three minutes per round. If we want to make changes, what better than doing it on the DAZN platform. We are doing the front page, they are talking a lot about the fight, there is a lot of interest and this is about equality and we must make the change right now, so Katie, do you agree? “Serrano asked the Irishwoman at the press conference and according to quotes provided in a press release circulated by Serrano’s press officer, Fernando Gaztambide.

The Taylor-Serrano fight is scheduled for 10 rounds. Each lap is two minutes, in the style of women’s fights. The bout will be held at 135 pounds.

Taylor answered the conference in the negative, understanding that it is not necessary to fight like men to get attention.

“I don’t think that makes any difference, the event is selling well, pre-sales were the second best in history. That says a lot. This fight is more important than we think and shows that we are making a change” she replied.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano pose with event promoters Eddie Hearns, left, and Jake Paul. ( Mark Robinson )

Serrano has been world champion in seven divisions. She is 42-1-1 with 30 knockouts. Meanwhile, Taylor is undefeated in 26 fights. She was Olympic champion in London 2012.

“I have everything. You can’t question my heart, my skills, my power, my jaw. There is nothing about Katie Taylor that compels me to answer the questions that she thinks need to be answered. I am Puerto Rican, I have Latin blood, I have all the heart in the world,” said Serrano.