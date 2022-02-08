Amazon doubles your base salary cap to $350,000

Photo : Leon Neal ( Getty Images )

Like other big tech companies, Amazon is having trouble recruiting and retaining talent. To curb this situation, the company announced Monday that it would raise its most competitive base salary to $350,000 a year, more than double the current cap of $160,000.

“Last year we witnessed a particularly competitive job market, and after doing a thorough analysis of various options, weighing the economics of our business and the need to remain competitive to attract and retain top talent, we have decided to make significant raises. bigger in our compensation levels than what we make in a typical year,” Amazon wrote in an internal email.

Imagine that the base salary of $350,000 corresponds to professional technical profiles or positions of certain responsibility, and does not apply to warehouse and distribution employees. However, the company has promised to raise the salary ranges of most of the positions it offers around the world, as well as its stock compensation system.

Amazon’s salaries weren’t the most competitive in the industry, but the company managed to attract qualified staff with stock compensation until the stock value stagnated. In 2021, Amazon’s stock rose 2.4% against a 27% explosion in the S&P 500 index. The same year, the turnover rate within Amazon reached crisis levels‎ and, according to Bloombergthe company lost a record number of vice presidents: 50.‎

Amazon has more than 1.6 million employees worldwide. Warehouse workers, who are included in that statistic, are paid a minimum wage of $15 an hour and an average wage of $18 an hour. The company announced last week that Amazon Prime membership in the United States will rise from $119 to $139 a year ($15 a month).