AMLO. “They make a scandal out of everything,” he says about the delivery of ivermectin in CDMX

Given the accusations that it was administered ivermectin to patients with Covid-19 of Mexico City as part of an experiment, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He affirmed that this is part of a campaign of attacks on the government by conservative sectors and assured that “they make a scandal for everything.”

At a morning press conference, heading the Health Pulse report, the head of the federal Executive pointed out that these accusations come from media outlets that, he accused, received money from the past government.

“Underline that since it is in the public domain, as is obvious, since there is a whole campaign of attacks on the government by the conservative bloc and its spokespersons, what you have just asked is part of the same thing. Two magazines that received money from the previous government are involved.

“To speak clearly, one review is ‘Nexos’ and the other is ‘Political Animal’, to locate ourselves and that no one is offended. It is to inform people and exercise our right to reply, because they make a scandal out of everything, to the point of filing a criminal complaint (…) but it all has to do with politicking,” he said.

read also “There was no experiment,” says López-Gatell about the delivery of ivermectin to Covid patients in CDMX

AMLO threatens to exhibit to the media

Warning that alleged disinformation campaigns will continue, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that his government is going to have to “refrite” information about the amounts that the media received in six-year terms for advertising.

“I think we are going to have to refresh information, as they say in journalism, rehash to get information on how much the media received, and we are going to stay there, nothing more with advertising, because if we get into other perks they receive, like credits , contracts, etc., very juicy businesses under the protection of power, but let’s not get into that, we are only going to stay in the matter of advertising.

“We should not get angry and also be tolerant, guarantee the right to dissent, not lose our sense of humor, always be happy and try to be in good standing with our conscience, with that which is the main court, our conscience,” he added.

read also “We are all Hugo!”: AMLO comes out in defense of López-Gatell; “we would all go to jail,” he says

jab