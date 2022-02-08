An American artist sells an NFT from a trash can for $252,000

“I can’t even remember where the image came from, I think it was from a Google image search,” said the author, known as Robness.

An American artist managed to sell an animated image of a trash can as a non-fungible token (NFT) for $252,000.

“I can’t even remember where the image came from, I think it was from a Google image search,” the 38-year-old author, known as Robness, told AFP. The performance, called ’64 gallon toter’, shows a large plastic waste container with psychedelic effects.

The creation, shared on the NFT SuperRare marketplace, was removed shortly after it was posted because, according to the artist, “they thought I was taking the Home Depot photo and violating copyright,” but was later reinstated.

From the platform they told AFP that “the community does not considered as art“, but they replaced the work after two years because “much has evolved” in the discussions about what can legitimately be considered as such.

As for the buyer, Robness pointed out that he is a collector. “He called me because he wanted to know more about the story and we talked for about 30-45 minutes […] and he laughed most of the time.”

The artist’s productions, including the recent publication from an NFT of a job application he made for McDonald’s, led Robness to defend the “open source art“, in which, he maintains, anyone should be able to take any image and do with she whatever she wants.

