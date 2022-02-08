Anastasia Kvitko has her beach outfit among her charms

Anastasia Kvitko seems to have “captive” to her beach outfit | Instagram

With an image that would accelerate anyone’s heart when seeing the flirtatious model of Russian origin who is sometimes called as The Russian Kim Kardashian, Anastasia Kvitko showed off her great curves once again with this flirtatious beach attire who was lost among his huge charms.

While enjoying the beach this beauty showed off her gold beach suit, it was two pieces, it had wide straps on top and on the back too, as for the front it seemed that it was enough to cover her beauties, only that in the image it was not can see completely.

As for the bottom Anastasia Kvitko she was wearing a small piece, because her posterior charms are enormous, causing this garment to have no choice but to get lost among them, curiously it also seems that the garment is “captive”.

Kvitko’s image was shared on October 3, 2017 on his official Instagram account, in the background we see part of the beach that adorns the entire stage, it is a beautiful view.

Anastasia Kvitko shows off her beach outfits and also her nice tan | Instagram anastasia_kvitko



As for his description, the Russian celebrity was saying good morning to his followers, while promoting the design he was wearing, which curiously was not from the Fashion Nova brand, with which he has worked for a long time.

On that occasion, the beautiful Russian was collaborating with another brand, currently she has more than 160 thousand red hearts in her publication.

Kvitko’s skin is completely tanned, this could be one of the photos where he appears with a greater tan, since he comes from Russia and in that country it is a bit complicated to have the skin tone of Latin America.

just like this Anastasia Kvitko He has several images in which he shows off his silhouette with total success, resulting in some comments where they declare their love for him, just as they have also done with other celebrities such as Demi Rose with whom they have come to confuse her.

The voluptuous model continues to have 12.2 million followers from last year, although her popularity continues to rise and the number of fans following her seems to have plateaued a bit.

For a couple of years he has lived in Los Angeles, despite the fact that he first lived in Miami where Demi Rose also currently resides, Kvitko decided to move because he did not see much progress in his career in said State, so once he did his popularity began to grow like foam.