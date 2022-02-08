André Carrillo and the enormous gesture with a boy who asked him for his shirt in the Club World Cup

Andre Carrillo had minutes in the duel between Al-Hilal vs. Al-Jazeera for the second round of the Club World Cup. The ‘Culebra’ showed his great soccer skills in several passages of the matches, managing to score one of the goals in the overwhelming victory of his team by 6-1.

The team of Al-Hilal was celebrating the resounding triumph on United Arab Emirates soil, as they would now face the reigning UEFA Champions League champions, Chelsea. However, one fact caught the attention of Andre Carrillo in full euphoria with his squad.

On the technical command area, a boy was shouting the name of André Carrillo so that he could fulfill his greatest dream of having his shirt. The security of the stadium did not allow the little fan to approach the Peruvian, but our compatriot immediately approached to make his faithful follower happy.

Andre Carrillo He did not hesitate to take off his shirt and give it to the boy who did so much to have the “mica” of the Peruvian. The public applauded this great gesture of our compatriot, which has gone viral through social networks.

(Video: Instagram – Andre Carrillo)

