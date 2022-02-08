Andrea Meza, in an elegant swimsuit, walks on an exclusive Florida beach

Beauty queen Andrea Meza seems to have adapted perfectly to her new life and homelocated in Florida, after she left Miss Universe she joined the team of Telemundo drivers and it was recently announced that she moved to the state of the American Union where there is always a warm climate.

Andrea Meza shared a series of photos on Instagram in black and white in which she appears on the beach in Naples in a swimsuit complete with an understated print. Miss Universe 2020 knows how to highlight her beauty and not show too much, because with that type of swimsuit she looked very elegant and showed off her spectacular figure.

The new host of Telemundo, Andrea Meza, collected her hair with a tangled bun, black glasses and small earrings, which caused several likes, including that of Débora Hallal, representative of Mexico in 2021 at Miss Universe. Her fans questioned why she is so beautiful.

A day ago, Andrea Meza shared on her social network how her welcome to Telemundo was, the most important television network among the Hispanic public in the United States and the title of her post was her welcome. “Super happy and blessed to be part of this team and delighted with all the surprises they gave me: Who saw En Casa with Telemundo yesterday? I loved the mariachis, @ alfredolomeli13 singing and that @yoryanantonio surprised me in the studio.

Andrea Meza’s boyfriend, Ryan Antonio brought her a beautiful bouquet of flowers and the Telemundo network said that the influencer collaborated with them. Did you know that the güero farandulero @yoryanantonio collaborated with #EnCasaConTelemundo before meeting @andreamezamx? He now returns to our house to accompany his girlfriend on her first day of work

For her first day of work, Miss Universe wore a pink, blue and purple printed mini dress, very gogo style, with a high neck and long sleeves, with lilac ankle boots. Andy, as his friends and followers call him, opted for a half-tail hairstyle with discreet earrings.

Prior to handing over the crown, Miss Universe 2020 announced her new job as a host of Telemundo and since she recently shared a new photo in Miami as a resident, since she acquired a new house in an exclusive area of ​​the metropolis.

Miss Universe 2021 shared through her Instagram account, a photo where she showed off the keys to her new home and tagged her boyfriend Ryan Antonio. The beauty queen has also focused on her Amaw.Mx sportswear line taking off, the company on her Instagram account has already reached 11 million followers.

