Anthony Davis achieves something the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t done since Shaquille O’Neal

Anthony Davis slowly returns to his form with the Los Angeles Lakers, and LeBron James celebrates that he even achieved a Shaquille O’Neal achievement.

While the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) gets smaller for Los Angeles Lakersthe return of Anthony Davis and his gradual return to the level that everyone knows him is like water in the desert for a Lebron James that he felt very alone.

LeBron missed a couple of games last week due to knee inflammation. While he was away, it was Davis who took the reins, he excites everyone with offensive improvement and his physical condition. He must stay healthy, which was always his main weakness.

However, now that he’s got his groove back, you could see a more competitive Lakers move up the standings. Lthe last five games of the giant are a clear sign that he is back and on top of that, he achieved something that had not been achieved since Shaquille O’Neal in the franchise.

In the win against the New York Knicks by 122-115 in overtime, AD was part of the new Big 3 together with Bron and Malik Monk. The eyebrow sumo 28 points and 17 rebounds to reach the idol of the lagoons in a statistic that shows that he is in great shape.

Anthony Davis catches up with Shaquille O’Neal

According to the ESPN Stats & Info Twitter account, Anthony Davis is the first Los Angeles Lakers player with three games in a row of at least 25 points and 15 rebounds since i did Shaquille O’Neal in 2001, the year that LA would be champion.