Anuel sends a warning to those who speak ill of Yailin

“Yanuel”, the couple made up of Anuel and Yailin the most viral continues to give something to talk about. On this occasion, the Puerto Rican singer sent a warning to those who speak ill of the Dominican.

“”Stop the sh*t talk you’re having with Yailin. They’re talking shit#$% about my wife… I’m going to marry her and she’s going to stay with the country,” said the artist in several videos posted on the Instagram account of the interpreter of “Who robs me ”.

And I continue sending a warning: “When have you seen that someone who hangs out with me has been lynched? Never, no one will touch Yailin and for everyone who speaks on the networks it has consequences… I have problems driving of anger and this is bringing consequences in real life”.

A few weeks ago, the reggaeton player gave an engagement ring to the Dominican.

In a video published by her, while he put the ring on her, she said: “Life is one, we live it fast…Today we are here, tomorrow is not promised.”

Since the news began to spread, the public was divided between those who supported the relationship, and those who were against it, due to the fact that the interpreter of “Nature” is an international artist, while the young 20 years old is for many simply a controversial artist.

For these people, the urban sends a short but direct message: “Let them talk as much as they want… I’m never going to leave you alone.”

However, the controversies continued when on Saturday, January 22, the Colombian Karol G appeared at the Altos de Chavón amphitheater, and that same day her ex-partner released a video in which she kissed her current girlfriend.

A part of the followers of “El Dios del Trap” considered that he made the publication with the purpose of directing the public’s attention towards them, for which they left thousands of negative comments, among which was the phrase: “And you don’t they change for something better, they change you for something richer”, a verse that is part of the song “Culpables”, performed by the Colombian composer and the aforementioned.

+ Theme together.

Anuel posted a video on Instagram with Yailin, played almost 20 million times, in which they announce the launch of a musical collaboration.

Comments. The reactions of the users of the social networks were immediate. The most commented has been the fact that the song will be published on February 14, the date on which Anuel’s ex, and also singer, Karol G, birthday, which many see as a hint, but others defend them alleging that That day is “Valentine’s Day”, so it is normal for love songs to be published on those days.

Interpretation. For many after finishing with Karol G, the Puerto Rican has lived pending and “in the shadows of the ex”.

tattoos. The singer uploaded stories in which he showed the process of new tattoos that he got, regarding that it is also believed that he took the opportunity to cover the tattoo on his back, which was a selfie in which he was with Karol G ago more than a year.

But, that is not the only tattoo that refers to the Colombian, Anuel AA has on his left hand and that in fact was visible to everyone, when he put the ring on the Dominican, the original name of Karol G (Carolina ).