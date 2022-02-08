Apple could launch a more basic MacBook Pro at its March event

Apple’s March event will have a star guest: a new MacBook Pro with an M2 chip.

Everything seems to indicate that we will have the Apple’s first event of the year will be held in Marchspecifically on Tuesday the 8th. An event in which we expect devices such as the iPhone SE 3 or the new iPad Air, however, new information ensures that Apple is also preparing a new entry-level MacBook Pro.

In this case the information comes from Digitimesvia MacRumorsand tells us that the new entry-level MacBook Pro will feature the next-generation M2 chip, in addition to confirming more releases.

Apple will reportedly launch a spate of new devices in early March, including the new MacBook Pro that will use the latest M2 processor, the iPhone SE, and a budget-tier 5G iPad, the sources said. Except for the processor, it is reported that most of the other components used in the new MacBook Pro will feature almost the same specifications as those of the existing model with M1 chips, leading the MacBook Pro supply chain partners to maintain production over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday to meet growing demand for the Mac series.

A new MacBook Pro about which little is known

When Apple launched the M1 chip on the market, it was introduced in 3 devices: Mac mini, MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro. In all of them, the company took advantage of the previous design designed for Intel processors. At the end of the year, Apple introduced 2 new MacBook Pro models with the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, keeping the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chip in the catalog.

5 products that Apple could launch at its spring event

Is this the MacBook you’re talking about? Digitimes in his article today, and about which few rumors have been heard. apple could update it with a new, more modern design similar to that of its siblings and choose a new M2 chip. Or maybe keep the current design with a slight facelift.

