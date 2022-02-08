Apple will turn the iPhone into a contactless dataphone with Tap to Pay, starting in the United States

Apple has just announced that, in a few months, it will make a new capability available on iPhones: Tap-to-Pay. Thanks to it, all iPhone XS and later will be able to accept contactless payments without the need for any specific hardware. This feature will, at launch, only be available in the United States.

A novelty with all the ingredients for rapid international expansion

Thanks to the NFC chip of the iPhone, all phones from the XS model, will be able to receive payments through contactless technologies. Whether we’re talking about Apple Pay or tapping your credit card directly to your phone, payment processing just got a whole lot easier. This technology will be available to payment platforms as well as developers who want to integrate it into their applications.

At launch, Stripe will be the first payment platform to offer Tap to Pay on the iPhones of its business customers. As development proceeds it is to be hoped that more and more services, companies and payment gateways offer these services.

“As more and more consumers take advantage of paying with digital wallets and credit cards, Tap to Pay on iPhone will provide businesses with a secure, private and easy way to accept contactless payments and unlock new payment experiences using the power, security and convenience of iPhone,” said Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “In partnership with payment platforms, app developers and payment networks, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses of all sizes, from sole proprietors to large retailers, to seamlessly accept contactless payments and continue to grow their business.” “.





For now, the dates handled by the Cupertino company indicate that we will see this useful feature at the end of the year. Apple has also wanted highlight the privacy of the platform, fundamental on all Apple devices and much more importantly when it comes to money.

“With Tap to Pay on iPhone, customers’ payment data is protected by the same technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure. All transactions made with Tap to Pay on iPhone are encrypted and processed using the Secure Enclave, and just like with Apple Pay, Apple doesn’t know what’s being bought or who’s buying it.”

Thanks to the fact that Apple intends to leave the deployment of this feature in the hands of third-party apps and the different collection services, without entering directly into regulations or offering the payment process directly, it is reasonable to expect, within reason, fairly rapid international expansion of this system. Something of which we have no news, but it falls within the expected.

Thanks to the ease of payment through Apple Pay, which because you don’t need a receipt, Tap to Pay is a very interesting function. Undoubtedly good news for all those businesses that by their nature will benefit from being able to have a portable, powerful POS, with 5G connectivity, safe and that, in addition, they already have: their iPhone.

More information | Manzana