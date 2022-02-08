Aracely Arámbula, fabulous at 46 in a gala dress

Aracely Arámbula, a stylish goddess in a black dress | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, reappears in one of the various postcards that she shares on Instagram with a tight black dress in the shape of a heart and looks “magical” and unbeatable.

The “Mexican actress“, Aracely Arámbula, resorted to a classic garment in which she showed off a spectacular figure, at 46 years old, the popular actress of “La Doña”, a Telemundo production in which she embodied “Grace Sandoval“(2016-2020) fell in love as much or more than his character.

The dear “soap opera queen“He once again seized the eyes by sharing a snapshot in which he appears in a classic black dress that left part of his shoulders and legs exposed.

Aracely Arámbula, in a black dress, is the goddess of style. Photo: Capture Instagram.



The classic black garment provided much greater definition to the silhouette of Aracely Arambulawho due to her great beauty has become known under the nickname “the chule“, has consolidated his career in the entertainment world since its inception, at age 17.

The “Herald’s FaceIn 1996, he now enjoys great popularity on social networks and is on the list of favorite personalities on Instagram, with 6 million followers to whom he shares moments in his career, his fitness habits and future projects.

The “Luis Miguel’s ex“Whoever had a romance between 2005 and 2009 that gave rise to two children: Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, of whom the “Mexican singer” has kept out of the spotlight by meticulously taking care of her privacy, always manages to give something to talk about even if she avoids details of his private life.

The well-remembered Televisa actress, who rose to fame in productions like “prisoner of love” (1994) consecrating himself with stories such as “Soñadoras” (1998-1999) where he obtained his “First youthful leading role”, he published some snapshots that evoke some participations, a black lace dress and his short blonde hair would be the target of stares.

And it is that the “mother of the children of the sun“, she has ventured into various facets from television, theater, music and even a television presenter, for which she has been able to separate her personal life very well, capturing the attention of the faithful regulars of the platform, limiting herself in a few words to showing only her career .

The protagonist of “Candy” in the play “Why do men love girls?”, who was absent from the small screen after productions such as “La Patrona” (2013) and “The Lord of the Skies” (2018) , now announced his return in a new series.

“La Rebelión de las Esposas” will mark the return of Aracely Arámbula Jaques to television, a story that will star alongside actor Alex de la Madrid, with whom she enthusiastically shared the news with members of her large community of followers, the “ArAfamilia” , to whom she introduced the one who will be her “new husband”.