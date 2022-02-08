Arena Monterrey suspended after Santa Fe Klan concert

Last Saturday night, the Santa Fe Klan performed at the Monterrey Arena with resounding success; However, after this concert, the venue was suspended since, according to the Nuevo León Health Secretariat, the health measures established by the pandemic were not respected.

According to information published by various local media, the place was not only completely packed; but it far exceeded the capacity of 16,000 people, to receive 17,000 fans of the rapper.

In several videos that were published on social networks, you can see the place completely full, in addition to the fact that the use of face masks and a healthy distance were conspicuous by their absence.

Let us remember that a few weeks ago the governor of the state of Nuevo León, Samuel García, announced that massive events, whether outdoors or indoors, would be restricted with a capacity of 30 percent. That is why the authorities proceeded with the suspension of the establishment, in addition to applying a fine and a warning, since in case of repeating the same, the place could be definitively canceled.

This is not the first time that the singer has had problems due to one of his presentations, and it is that a couple of weeks ago his concert at the Feria de Léon was also involved in controversy, since the attendees jumped the security fences to access the event, despite the fact that the quota limit had already been reached.