Arturo Vidal receives the worst criticism in Italy and paralyzes all of Chile

Arturo Vidal made a new enemy in Italy and paralyzes all of Chile for his brutal criticism.

February 07, 2022 8:00 p.m.

Despite the fact that Arturo Vidal is not essential in Simone Inzaghi’s tactical scheme at Inter Milan, a new critic has appeared who does not agree with the Chilean’s style of play and launched a merciless criticism against him.

The King He usually enters the games as a substitute to propose a combative style of play in midfield and thus change the dynamics of the match, if the former Lazio strategist so requires.

However, former Lazio striker Paolo di Canio launched a brutal attack against the former Barcelona player and ended up pointing out his main flaw on the pitch that keeps him worried.

“When I see Arturo Vidal in games like this, Inter loses when he enters. He loses the ball and does not return, in the recovery it was the same situation as last year”, Di Canio asserted and surprised the fans.

In addition, he pointed out: “Already last year Arturo Vidal had caused two or three penalties for putting his leg in for no reason. Now he is losing too many balls, he doesn’t handle the ball, he starts hitting it with an outside edge or passing into space where there isn’t any”.

Inter Milan’s next commitment will be tomorrow to face Rome for the Italian Cup quarterfinals with the aim of being a starter and reversing the negative image it has with some of its critics.