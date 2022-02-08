Aubameyang’s debut with Barça

It was not the dream debut nor did he leave several actions to see what wood he is made of, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already made his debut with FC Barcelona and left very good feelings, although the context of the game at the time of entering the field did not benefit him to be decisive inside the rival area, which is what is expected of him. However, he has said “present” and makes it clear that he wants to be important for Barça.

The Gabonese striker came on after the match hour had elapsed to replace Adama Traoré who fell in love with the Camp Nou on his return due to his overflow and speed. Xavi Hernandez he placed him in the center of the attack, as a striker, and moved Ferran Torres to the extreme right to fill the gap left by his compatriot. In his first minutes, ‘Auba’ was very active and participatory.

However, the landscape of the game practically changed after he entered the field. Dani Alves was sent off with a direct red card after a tough tackle and left Barça in a delicate situation for the final stretch of the match. The azulgrana turned to defend and endure the result until the end. The plan went well for them because they ended up sleeping the confrontation and Atlético de Madrid did not shoot at Marc-André ter Stegen’s goal again.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang was active and involved in helping the team defensively, but He already gave a ‘preview’ of what he can contribute above. By playing as the only striker, Atleti’s defensive backs worried about their position and made it difficult for them to go out en masse to seek a tie on the scoreboard.

Aubameyang excited for his debut

Hours after the victory and the first match in the Barça shirt (or the first confrontation, in general, since the beginning of December), Aubameyang took to his social networks to celebrate Barça’s triumph and highlight the great sensations that made him debut at the Camp Nou. “Wearing this jersey for the first time – What an amazing feeling!! A strong team performance and a great win for us today”he wrote on his Instagram account.