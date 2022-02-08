Axie Infinity’s SLP “Revive” After Game Change Announcements

With the announcement of a new reward structure last Friday, February 4, by the creators of Axie Infinity, the price of the AXS token increased by 48.8% to reach USD 71.22 this Sunday. At the time of writing AXS is trading at $68.19. Also SLP – game reward token – rose in price and reaches USD 0.016 at the moment.

AXS’s rise came after Vietnamese developer Sky Mavis announced revamping the game’s reward structure in Player vs. Player (PVP). The new economic scheme will enter at the beginning of Season 20 of the game, the statement said.

“For Season 20, we have expanded the number of leaderboard spots to 300,000 and increased the number of AXS we give out to 117,676,” notes Sky Mavis. This will boost the competitive Axie scene and create more demand for quality Axie gear in the ecosystem, according to the developer. This equates to a $6 million equivalent prize pool for Season 20.

Achieving first place has a reward of 203 AXS. Source: Axie Infinity.

Reduction of SLP tokens

Another of the announced measures is the reduction in the supply of Smooth Love Potion or SLP tokens. “SLP inflation has reached very high levels, with 4x more tokens created each day than destroyed being dedicated to powering in-game characters,” says Sky Mavis.

In consecuense, The 50 SLP that can be earned daily in Adventure mode will be removed. With this measure alone, the statement says, about 130 million SLPs will be deleted per day.

“It’s much more important to use precious SLPs to incentivize skill play in the arena. When there are more players queuing in the arena, it increases the chance that they will be quickly matched with someone of their skill level. This is what we call “player liquidity“and it’s worth rewarding,” say the creators of Axie Infinity.

The developer believes that these are necessary adjustments and that more needs to be done, because the PVP mode still generates twice the amount of SLP that is burned daily, points to the document. On the other hand, it is currently more efficient to share 9 Axies in three accounts and give them to scholarship holders than to buy the tenth Axie in the market and increase your own account by 10 Axies.

To solve this, we must offer new ways to scale energy and that the energy added by each Axie offers a sufficient incentive to avoid the division of the Axies and the multi-accounts. Because of this, there are still more announcements of new burning mechanisms to move towards a functional and sustainable economy, the developers say.

Within the framework of the growth of this game in Latin America, CriptoNoticias reported last August that the success of Axie players in Venezuela had even facilitated transactions in the real estate market of that Latin American country.

Sky Mavis showed the changes it contemplates for 2022 last December, as reported by CriptoNoticias. Among these, there is a new gameplay mode known as Land and another battle system called Battle V2. The announced changes are aimed at encouraging those who already have some experience in Axie Infinity to increase their performance, as they have greater rewards to compete for.