Bad Bunny’s shocking outfit that breaks all stereotypes and blew up the internet

bad bunny impresses again in a fashion campaign that shows that the singer breaks stereotypes in his outfits with a look that blew up the internet. The Puerto Rican wore several designs from the French brand Jacquemus for his new collection, revealing that pink and green will be the favorites for the spring / summer 2022 season.

In the photos we can see Bad Bunny wearing a pink Barbie dress with heels and socks, another trend that is coming with great force this year, as well as masculine looks with gray and green suits with applications. Heart-shaped hair accessories and long shorts to wear in summer.

Photo: Instagram

This is not the first time that Bad Bunny wears suits that eliminate all kinds of stereotypes, he loves to show off fashion without putting labels on it, he sets trends and looks spectacular in any dress or suit he wears.

Photo: Instagram

Celebrities who break stereotypes in fashion

The singer has joined celebrities such as Harry Styles or J Balvin wearing crazy outfits with feminine touches. From luxury bags, heeled boots, dresses and skirts, these celebrities speak out to show the world that clothes have no gender and that what matters is that you enjoy fashion without labels.

What is clothing without gender or Genderless?

It is the type of fashion that is not defined by any type of gender and that can be used by men or women, although in the first instance it is fashion designed without stereotypes, some celebrities such as Bad Bunny have made a movement so that all kinds of pieces are used regardless of what the norms of society establish.

We love the looks that Bad Bunny wore for the new Jacquemus campaign, what was your favorite outfit?