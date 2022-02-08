Barcelona – Atletico Madrid | League: Bara shows the team he has inside

The first staging of Barcelona after the winter market promises. And a lot. Xavi’s men played an outstanding first half, showing confidence in their game that had been absent in recent months. The signings have greatly improved the team and made it clear against Atltico. They knew how to recover from Carrasco’s initial goal and sentenced the game before the break. They finish the day in Champions positions, their great goal of the season, and it looks like they may not leave them anymore. The victory against Atltico is the first he has achieved against one of the top six ranked teams in LaLiga. He must mark a path for what remains, that of tranquility. Something that can endorse in the derby against Espanyol next Sunday and reach the European event against Naples high. Quite the opposite of the rojiblancos, who are still stuck in an exchange of lights and shadows.

Barcelona has lived a love affair with the transfer market. Now that Valentine’s Day is approaching, it can be said that his has been a crush. The arrival of Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, Adama Traor and Aubameyang to a team that was -and is- financially ruined awakens a passion in the Barça fan that is very typical of Cupid. The heartbreaks this season have been infinite, there are many exes along the way (Messi, Surez, Griezmann…) and they have already run out of three titles: Champions, Super Cup and Cup. They can only fight for another, the Europa League, because in LaLiga his objective is none other than to be among the first four to play the Champions League and make money. The arrival of these reinforcements -we will have to see their performance beyond the names- together with the consolidation of the youngsters -Nico and Gavi- should be enough for him to get into the top four.

The duel between current champions of LaLiga and Cup promised strong emotions and it was. Despite the fact that this season is not going as well as they would like, both squads have plenty of quality and football. Each with their own style, yes. Xavi and Simeone know their script by heart and the players are their reflection on the pitch. In the Barça debut, Adama Traor started, Aubameyang waited on the bench and played Ferran Torres as a false nine. Simeone brought Gimnez and Savic back together in the center of the defense, something that had not happened since November 28 last year, with Vrsaljko and Hermoso as full-backs due to injuries.

There was hardly any respite since Gil Manzano signaled the start of the game. In the first ball that Adama touched, after his return to House, broke Hermoso making it clear what his strength is. Ferran gave Oblak the first scare with a shot close to the post, but who hit first was the Atltico. Play of tiralneas between Koke, Luis Surez and Carrasco for the Belgian to beat Ter Stegen with a cross shot. great goal But just two minutes later, Barça reacted with another great goal. Dani Alves’s measured center on Jordi Alba and the volley, with the shin, ends with effect in the square of Oblak’s goalkeeper. Not even a quarter of an hour into the game and both teams had already shown their weapons.

The Bara saw that he could have a vein on the right wing seeing the superiority of Adama over Hermoso and that is where he focused his attacks. And so came the 2-1. The former Wolves player once again left the rojiblanco side and Gavi headed it into the net. Xavi’s men took the lead after 20 minutes to enjoy a Camp Nou that was almost overflowing, delighted with the team’s play. The match was still very much alive and Joao Flix had two options to draw, making it clear that the rojiblancos had not said the last word about him. Savic, with a header, also had a good chance before Bara’s sentence came. Free kick taken by Dani Alves, Piqu’s header to the crossbar and the rebound after touching it by Ferran Torres, Araujo clinches it into the net. Great first half with an outstanding Barcelona.

Simeone looked for adjustments for the second half and took Wass out for Vrsaljko. Closing the bands to Barcelona seemed crucial for the Atletico. But There wasn’t even time to check it because the fourth local goal arrived in its first arrival. Play on the left wing between De Jong and Gavi, with a cross from the Sevillian that Pedri and Ferran were unable to finish off, but the ball reached Dani Alves for the Brazilian to shoot Oblak. It seemed like a long second half for Atltico seeing that this Bara looked like the one of yesteryear and wanted more goals. Triple change of Cholo for another debut, that of Reinildo, who came out with Cunha and Correa.

Goal by Luis Surez

And with the changes came a small reaction from Atltico that was rewarded with a goal from Luis Surez coming out of a corner. Sorry to the stands included. In the absence of half an hour, when Madrid were playing better looking for the 4-3, Aubameyang debut that came out for an Adama applauded by the Camp Nou after his great debut.

Xavi’s men complicated their lives with 20 minutes to go with the expulsion of Dani Alves -via VAR- after an incomprehensible action against Carrasco. They were the best visiting minutes and Bara was left with 10. Forced withdrawal of the locals, nerves in the stands and on the pitch, and visiting possession that did not translate into occasions that jeopardized the Barça victory. Xavi’s men showed the team they have inside. And it is appreciated.