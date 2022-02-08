Bartolo Colón and his time with the New York Yankees

Dominican Bartolo Colón had a spell with the New York Yankees during the 2011 Major League Baseball season. “El Big Sexy” had the happiness of playing in the two New York teams, with the Mets he had two stages.

Bartolo Colón signed a Minor League contract with the Yankees on January 26, 2011, with an invitation to Spring Training. After not having played in 2010 in MLB due to injuries, the Dominican played winter ball with the Leones del Esgido, an action that he helped sign a Minor League contract.

Bartolo Colón’s Numbers with the Yankees in 2011

With the number 40 on his jersey, Colón was on the Opening Day roster and his first victory came on April 20 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“El Big Sexy” pitched in 29 games, of which 26 were starts, leaving his record of 8 games won by 10 lost. He had an ERA of 4.00 in 164.1 innings pitched, 40 walks and 135 strikeouts.

A day like today 11 years ago, Bartolo Colón began his return to MLB, signing with the Yankees after a year away from baseball. He had a good 2011 with them, and played 7 more years in the majors. pic.twitter.com/Ug7WzYdXZ7 — High Heat Stats Español (@HighHeatStatsEs) January 26, 2022

Written by: Luis Gilbert López, Beat Writer of the Bronx Bombers for Con Las Bases Llenas.

Twitter and Instagram: @LuisGilbertLop and @luisgilbert1998

