Benedict XVI apologizes, but denies misconduct in cases of abuse

(CNN) –– Pope Benedict XVI on Tuesday rejected accusations that he knew in 1980 that a priest under his control was an abuser. He also denied intentionally hiding his presence at a meeting about the priest that year. And then he apologized to the abuse victims.

Benedict XVI, now 94, was the first pope in centuries to resign in 2013. His eight-year term was overshadowed by a global sex abuse scandal in the Catholic Church.

Benedict has recently come under fire for his time as archbishop of Munich and Freising, between 1977 and 1982, after a report the Church commissioned on abuse by Catholic clergy there emerged.

The investigation found that Benedict was told about four cases of sexual abuse involving minors — including two during his stay in Munich — but he did not act. The report also revealed that he had attended a meeting about an abuser identified as Priest X, although testimony the pope provided to investigators indicated that he did not participate.

Days after the report was published, Benedict XVI admitted that he had been at the meeting. And he blamed his earlier denial to investigators on “an error in editing his statement.”

This Tuesday, four experts who work for Benedict XVI said that he, then known as Joseph Ratzinger, was present at the meeting, he did not know that the priest was an abuser.

“It was exclusively about young Priest X’s lodging in Munich because he had to undergo therapy there. This request was fulfilled. The reason for the therapy was not mentioned during the meeting,” the experts said.

Pope apologizes to abuse victims

Pope Benedict XVI also said he is “in good spirits” as he faces the “final judge of my life,” in his personal response to the report’s allegations of abuse by priests in Munich, where he was archbishop from 1977 to 1982.

“Very soon, I will find myself before the final judge of my life. Although looking back on my long life I may have many reasons to fear and tremble, yet I am in good spirits, for I firmly trust that the Lord is not only the righteous judge, but also the friend and brother that he himself has suffered for. my flaws,” he wrote in a letter released by the Vatican.

Benedict XVI, 94, admitted again on Tuesday that he had been present at a meeting in 1980 about a priest. And he called denying it to the lawyers who compiled the report an “oversight.”

“This error, which unfortunately occurred, was not intentional and I hope it can be excused,” wrote Benedict XVI.

He also issued a general apology to survivors of abuse: “Once again, I can only express to all victims of sexual abuse my deep shame, my deep sorrow, and my sincere request for forgiveness.”

One of the main groups representing survivors of abuse by the Catholic clergy on Tuesday rejected a pardon from Pope Benedict XVI.

SNAP the Survivors Network said Benedict XVI’s letter “is admitting one thing to cover up 1,000.” He also accused the pope of “repeating words of apology that have fallen on deaf ears for decades.”

“True apologies are followed by true amends, a concept the Church does not seem to be able to grasp,” the group said in a statement.

Benedict XVI admits to having been in a meeting

On January 24, Benedict XVI admitted that he was at that 1980 meeting in which the abusive priest was discussed. At the time he attributed his denial that he had been there to “an error in editing his statement.”

The admission came in a statement to the Catholic News Agency through his private secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, who said the mistake “had not been made with malicious intent” but was “the result of an error in the editorial processing of his statement” to the independent investigation commissioned by the Archdiocese of Munich-Freising.

He is “very sorry” for this and asked to be excused, Gänswein said.