Bitcoin and Ethereum get into the treasury of a giant consulting company

The professional consulting firm KPMG from Canada, known as one of the Big Four, which for years has audited related companies in the cryptoactive industry, has now also decided to adopt bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency to add it to your balance.

The firm assures that they decided to add crypto assets because they believe that the adoption of cryptocurrencies and related technologies will continue to grow.

Even if they did not specify how much they invested in BTC and ETHannounced that they acquired the cryptocurrencies through the services of the digital asset exchange, Gemini.

Advertising

“Investors such as hedge funds and family offices to large insurers and pension funds are increasingly gaining exposure to crypto assets,” said Benjie Thomas, a senior executive at KPMG Canada.

Thomas acknowledges that cryptocurrencies are a maturing asset classbut that traditional financial services, such as banks, financial advisors and brokerage houses, are exploring the offer of products and services that involve crypto assets.

Prior to making the decision to adopt cryptocurrencies, KPMG established a committee to supervise and approve the allocation of treasury.

KPMG of Canada set up a committee so that the adoption could take place in the best way and taking into account regulatory risks. Source: adobe.stock.

“The committee included stakeholders from Finance, Risk Management, Advisory, Audit and Tax, and undertook and completed a rigorous risk assessment process that included a review of regulatory, reputational and custody risks,” they noted.

The firm located in Canada also has set its sights on other types of digital assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), in decentralized finance (DeFi) and the metaverse.

This was confirmed by Kareem Sadek, from the cryptoactive and blockchain area. “We will continue to improve and develop our capabilities in DeFi, NFT, and metaverses. We expect to see a lot of growth in these areas in the next few years »he said.

Positive bitcoin rating by KPMG

The adoption of bitcoin and ether by Canada’s KPMG comes as no surprise. Last October, they ratified their favorable view of cryptocurrencies and the range of new opportunities they allow.

In a report presented in Spain and reported by CriptoNoticias, Álvaro Casado, an executive of the firm, said that cryptocurrencies are part of a “new reality” for the traditional financial system and other sectors of the economy, so they must be “approached from the understanding of the possibilities that it offers and not from the prohibition».

In this way, KPMG joins companies like MicroStrategy and Tesla that have protected their wealth in cryptocurrencies.