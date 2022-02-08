Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 7, 2022

cryptocurrency Bitcoin continues to make profits in the cryptocurrency market this monday february 7 of 2022, observing an appreciation that places it at a better level than the one it maintained in previous weeks, but it has not yet recovered to its best figures.

Although 2021 saw how the first of the digital currencies advanced to 68 thousand dollars per unit, this historical record was prior to a collapse of this and other digital assets from which they have not yet recovered.

Bitcoin price this February 7, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 42 thousand 921.80

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 885 thousand 629.96

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 169 million 958 thousand 699.80

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 532 thousand 883.86

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 35 million 496 thousand 245.58

Bitcoin in euros: 37 thousand 524.73

It is not yet possible to be sure if this bullish reversal corresponds to the beginning of a medium or long-term trend or responds to fluctuations within the psychological barrier in which it has behaved lately.

Whether this is a short-term trend or will mark a line for longer remains to be seen, but markets are betting on a larger recovery, which translates into advances.

Ethereum price this February 7, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 100.21

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 63 thousand 955.16

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 12 million 245 thousand 285.61

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 705.36

Dogecoin price this February 7, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.16

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 3.26

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 625.72

Dogecoin in euros: 0.14

High volatility is one of the characteristic aspects of these digital assets, but for many investors it is a disadvantage of this market, but many others see the opportunity to make profits there. It is better to compare daily the evolution of its price before making decisions with your investment.

