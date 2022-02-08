Bitcoin trading reaches Colombian wallet with millionaire investment from Jack Dorsey

Key facts: The disbursement was made last year, but it is estimated that this 2022 the investment will be maintained.

According to Movii’s CEO, Jack Dorsey marked an “important milestone” by investing in his company.

The technology company Square (current Block), owned by businessman and bitcoin (BTC) enthusiast, Jack Dorsey, invested nearly USD 17 million in Movii, a Colombian digital wallet, with the intention of starting to operate with bitcoin.

The fact was confirmed by Hernando Rubio, CEO and co-founder of MOVii, who highlighted that the disbursement took place last year. This, as part of a third round of investments in favor of that Colombian fintech, estimated to be at least $50 million, with Block leading the investment.

Rubio told the newspaper La República that Block, as the second largest fintech in the world, marked a “very big milestone” by investing in his company. “Not only because of the magnitude of the company, but because it is the first investment it makes in Latin America and it makes it in Colombia, in Movii,” he said.

The businessman also stressed that the fact that Block invested in his company, whose genesis dates back to 2018, “validates our business model.” “We firmly believe that businesses and users must be allowed to receive and make digital payments,” he said.

Movii is a Colombian digital wallet

with more than 2.2 million users,

according to its CEO. Source: Movii.

“With our new partners and their investment, we will continue our mission to promote financial inclusion so that anyone in Colombia can pay and be paid digitally.” Hernando Rubio, CEO and co-founder of MOVii.

Where do the resources go?

Hernando Rubio clarified that the funds invested by Block in his company will be used, fundamentally, in the “growth of Movii users.” In this regard, he emphasized that already at least 2.2 million Colombians are customers of its service.

“But the most important thing is to have active users, so what we do is work to understand what they need to develop services that are useful to them,” he said.

Also, he specified that the investment will be used to develop a bitcoin buying service. Also, it will serve for the expansion of other initiatives that are related to cryptocurrencies within Movii.

Rubio argued that his company is already reaching many businesses and asserted that, through the application, have encouraged the use of mobile payments in their country, where that rate “is the lowest in the region.”

While, Rubio commented that his company is part of the LaArenera pilot test, which is being carried out by the Financial Superintendence of Colombia. As he said, hand in hand with this initiative, “many more innovations will come.”

LaArenera, to clarify, is a movement that seeks for traditional Colombian banks to coexist with exchanges and other companies dedicated to bitcoin, with the intention of facilitating development and innovation in that country.

Rubio specified that this test “has evolved well” and that, in this framework, they have already carried out work with two cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Panda Exchange and Bitpoint Latam, with which purchase and sale operations can be carried out. “LaArenera is to understand the world of digital assets, it is what the regulator needs,” he said.

Square, currently Block, disbursed the millionaire sum in favor of Movii thinking of a service related to bitcoin. Source: Coffeesp.

Dorsey, focused on bitcoin and the ecosystem

Dorsey’s millionaire investment in the Colombian wallet reinforces the narrative that the businessman is increasingly interested in bitcoin, something that intensified after his departure from Twitter and subsequent renaming of his company.

As reported by CriptoNoticias, shortly after retiring from the social network, he followed the example of Facebook and renamed his company Block, precisely thinking of BTC, cryptocurrencies and blockchains.

And it is that, as he himself said, if he did not work on Twitter, he would be completely dedicated to the cryptocurrency industry. He thus fulfilled it and, with the investment in Latin America, the impression seems clear: he wants to further expand the bitcoiner ecosystem that has already penetrated many social and economic strata.