BOMB! MLB can no longer test for steroids in the Majors

Major League Baseball (MLB) stopped performing steroid tests to the players for the first time in nearly 20 years due to the expiration of the sports drug deal.

The people spoke Monday on condition of anonymity because no public announcement was made.

The disruption to testing is a consequence of the sport’s lockout that began Dec. 2 and a provision in the joint drug agreement between MLB and the players’ association that states “the end date and time of the program shall be 11 a.m. :59 p.m. ET on December 1, 2021.”

“It should be of great concern to everyone who values ​​fair play,” Travis Tygart, executive director of the US Anti-Doping Agency, said Monday. MLB and the union declined to comment on the suspension.

Last month, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied Hall of Fame election by baseball writers on suspicion of using PEDs. Manny Ramírez and Alex Rodríguez, who served drug suspensions, fell short in the vote.

MLB and the union conducted 47,973 tests between 2017 and 2021, including 7,327 in the off-season, according to a November report by Thomas M. Martin, the program’s independent administrator.

With information from AP.